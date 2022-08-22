Lib Dems call for Sewage Tax to prevent water firms polluting shellfish habitats

Water companies dumped sewage into waters containing shellfish habitats 29,000 times last year, according to a new analysis from the Liberal Democrats which will spark fresh concerns over the environmental impact of the surge in sewage overflows this summer.

The report reveals how shellfish rich waters in England experienced 207,013 hours worth of sewage overflows in just one year alone, with South West, Southern Water and Anglian Water named as the worst offenders.

The research was released this evening alongside fresh calls from the Liberal Democrats for a Sewage Tax on water companies, after claims that firms that have been pumping sewage into lakes and rivers made £2.8bn in profits.

The Party said a new Sewage Tax on water firms' profits could produce a fund worth hundreds of millions that could then be used to help prevent sewage dumping into seas and rivers.

In Parliament, Lib Dem MPs backed amendments to the Environment Bill to end sewage discharges. However, Conservative MPs who voted against sewage discharges into rivers and coastlines being banned - a move that has led some Tory MPs to be inundated by complaints from constituents.

The government has maintained that it rejected the amendment on the grounds the proposals to end all sewage overflows were not costed and could inadvertently see sewage overflows more directly impact communities in the wake of heavy rainfall. Ministers have argued that the version of the Environment Bill that was passed included ambitious measures to crack down on sewage pollution.

But campaigners have argued the government's plans remain badly underpowered given the UK is now experiencing some of the worst polluted waters in Europe.

The new Lib Dem analysis found that the longest sewage dump event into shellfish waters last year took place at Morecambe Bay and was undertaken by United Utilities. Researchers alleged the sewage monitor at the site was only working for 15 per cent of that time, meaning that the real figure could be much higher.

In Sussex, Southern Water was accused of having dumped sewage into Chichester Harbor for 4,996 hours in just one overflow.

The findings are the latest in a string of shocking revelations over water companies' management of sewage overflows, which last week came under increased scrutiny amidst reports of widespread dumping sewage in swimming waters close to beaches across the south coast.

Last week Southern Water's sewage discharges led to the closure of Bexhill and Normans Bay beaches during the height of summer.

At the other end of the South Coast, Exmouth beach in Devon was marked unsafe to swim for nearly a week after at least two separate sewage discharges at the tourist hotspot. Analysis also found that South West Water dumped sewage into the sea for 1,128 hours from just one overflow last year.

"The past week we've seen our beaches closed because of these polluting water companies. All the while, they are raking in billions of pounds in profits and forking out eye-watering bonuses to their CEOs. Frankly, the whole thing stinks," said Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Environment.

"Why aren't government ministers listening to the public on this? They are ignoring the country's outrage at this scandal. Conservative MPs voted against a ban on sewage dumping. That means right now water companies are still pumping disgusting sewage into the homes of shellfish."