UK financiers accused of directly funding companies that threaten rainforest

Bea Tridimas
clock 10 September 2021 • 2 min read
Over £40 million invested in companies at risk of deforestation | Credit:Greg Armfield WWF-UK
Image:

Over £40 million invested in companies at risk of deforestation | Credit:Greg Armfield WWF-UK

WWF report calls on government to implement due diligence procedures for the finance sector to help tackle exposure to deforestation risks

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) today published a new report detailing how the UK financial sector remains highly exposed to deforestation related risks through its investment and lending activities, revealing how 300 UK-based financiers directly fund companies whose activities threaten rainforests.

The Risky Finance Report is the first study to examine the finance industry's exposure to forest risk commodities carried out by the world's largest independent conservation organisation.

The report found 303 UK financial institutions and funds were exposed to deforestation and conversion-related risks through direct investment and lending of almost £40m in the Brazilian beef and soy supply chains and Indonesian palm oil supply chains.

Within the palm oil and soy industries, the level of investment in forest-risk commodities remained largely consistent between 2015 and 2020, while the UK banking sector had "well-established and largely consistent" financial relationships with commodities traders between 2013 and 2021, the report reveals. UK lending and investment to producers, buyers, traders, and processors of forest-risk commodities amounted to £8.7bn over the same eight-year period.

WWF argued the finance sector needs to undertake more thorough investigations before investing in forest-risk commodities if it is to guard against the risk of inadvertently fuelling deforestation.

It is also calling on the government to introduce clean due diligence requirements for the financing of UK forest-risk commodity value chains, in addition to the due-diligence measures laid out for traders in forest-based commodities in the upcoming Environment Bill.

"The UK Government committed to protect forests and address nature loss impacts from financial decision making - we won't forget if they fail us on this promise," said Karen Ellis, director of Sustainable Economy at WWF UK. "The Environment Bill will require companies trading in palm oil, soy, and other forest-risk commodities to undertake due diligence checks. This must equally apply to firms that finance forest-risk commodities as voluntary measures clearly aren't giving forests the protection they urgently need."

The Environment Bill, which is currently working its way through parliament and is expected to pass this autumn, does not currently include due diligence procedures for the financial sector, despite increasing warnings that the effects of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest are near the point of being irreversible.

In 2019, the government brought together a Global Resources Initiative (GRI) taskforce to find sustainable solutions to help avoid deforestation and environmental degradation overseas and it now aims to reconvene the GRI Finance Working Group to understand how a due diligence framework would work in the financial sector.

The WWF urged the government to now take on the recommendations of the GRI in the run up to the COP26 Climate Summit in November.

