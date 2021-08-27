Environment Bill: Government backs amendments to 'halt decline in species abundance by 2030'

The government has today announced a wave of amendments to its long-awaited Environment Bill, including a new landmark target to "halt the decline in species abundance by 2030".

In response to a wide-ranging cross-party campaign from leading Parliamentarians and environmental group, Defra this morning confirmed a series of changes to the Environment Bill that is expected to pass this autumn, including new measures to tackle water pollution, "safeguard" the independence of the new Office for Environmental Protection (OEP), and support the development of new Local Nature Recovery Strategies.

The package also includes a new legally-binding target to halt species decline by 2030, which is designed to "solidify the government's commitment to leave a richer, more biodiverse environment for future generations".

"The Environment Bill is at the vanguard of our work to implement the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on earth," said Environment Secretary George Eustice. "We have been clear about the need, and our intention, to halt the decline of our natural environment, and so we are strengthening our world-leading target to put this beyond doubt. It will be a challenging task, but halting this decline is a crucial part of our commitment to be the first generation to leave our environment in a better state."

He added that a new package of measures to tackle storm overflows at sewage plants will help "crack down on the pollution in our rivers, waterways and coastlines, to better tackle the harm that they cause".

Specifically, the new amendments include new duties on water companies to monitor the water quality impact of their sewage discharges and publish resulting data, as well as a duty to provide near real-time information on when storm overflows occur. They also introduce a duty requiring the government to publish a report considering the costs and benefits of eliminating overflows entirely which will then inform future policy decision-making.

In addition, the government said it would undertake a review of legislation which would require Sustainable Drainage Systems to be constructed to ministerial standards on new developments, which would reduce the pressure on existing sewage systems.

The amendments also include fresh moves to safeguard the independence of the new Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) by requiring greater parliamentary scrutiny of any guidance issued to the agency.

Moreover, the updated bill would introduce statutory guidance for local planning authorities to explain how they should take into account new Local Nature Recovery Strategies, to embed strategies for the environment and nature's recovery into their planning systems.

And a new amendment will create a duty and power to allow the Secretary of State to "review, and increase if appropriate, the minimum duration for which new biodiversity gain sites must be secured".

Additional technical amendments also aim to support swifter and more effective implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility measures which aim to ensure companies cover more of the cost of collecting and recycling the packaging they produce.

Finally, the government said it would accept all the recommendations of the House of Lords Delegated Powers and Regulatory Reform Committee (DPRRC), which will ensure appropriate scrutiny of those provisions by parliament.

The amendments follow a lengthy campaign from environmental groups and green business bodies, which have long argued that key measures within the Environment Bill were not sufficiently robust and could result in a post-Brexit watering down of some environmental protections.

It remains to be seen how campaigners will respond to the new amendments, although the Conservative Environment Network today welcomed the new biodiversity targets as a major step forward.

Tracey Crouch MP, member of the CEN Parliamentary Caucus said: "I am delighted that the government has today committed to set a firm target to halt the decline of nature by 2030. This has the potential to be the nature equivalent to our net zero target for greenhouse gas emissions, putting our efforts to address nature loss on a par with our world leading agenda to tackle climate change.

"Restoring our natural environment will create new jobs, help to tackle climate change, reduce flooding, and widen access to green spaces for the benefit of public health and wellbeing. This is another milestone in UK leadership on the environment."

However, writing on Twitter environmental campaigner Miles King voiced concerns that the new biodiversity target would not guarantee improvements to UK biodiversity.

He said the government had amended the Environment Bill to require the Environment Secretary to "be satisfied that meeting a target set by a regulation, will halt the decline in the abundance of species. Which is not the same as halting species decline. We still have no clue what species abundance means".