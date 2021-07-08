Wildlife Trusts funds 12 new nature protection projects with £2m from People's Postcode Lottery

Twelve new nature recovery projects have been launched across the UK backed by £2m of funding raised by the People's Postcode Lottery, the Wildlife Trusts announced today.

From restoring peatlands, saltmarsh, kelp forests, chalk grassland, wetland and woods, the projects awarded funding are all designed to boost biodiversity and tackle the climate crisis by increasing habitats' carbon storage potential, according to the environmental group.

The 12 schemes include peatland protection projects in Cumbria, Durham, Yorkshire, Northumberland, and Somerset, a saltland restoration project on the Essex coast, and a project that aims to pave the way for the reintroduction of beavers in England and Wales by restoring fragmented wetlands, according to the update.

"Nature can be our biggest ally in limiting global temperature rises, but we have to give it a huge helping hand," said Wildlife Trusts chief executive Craig Bennett. "We need to cut emissions at source to fight climate change - and we can also have a big impact by restoring nature because wilder places lock-up carbon. That means repairing the amazing habitats in our seas, rewetting peatlands, dramatically changing how we manage farmland, rewilding landscapes, and bringing back habitats that have been lost."

Laura Chow, head of charities at the People's Postcode Lottery, said the 12 projects funded reflected the "vast and varied ways nature can help to tackle climate change" and was proof that the UK could become a "world leader in transforming its land and seas to lock in carbon and bring wildlife back".

"We're delighted funding raised by our players is helping The Wildlife Trusts restore habitats across the country that play a key role in accumulating and storing carbon," she said. "By helping nature thrive, these ambitious projects offer solutions to the challenges we face from climate change so these landscapes and the wildlife there can be enjoyed by future generations."

The project launch comes the same week as a petition for the government to establish a binding target to halt the decline of nature by 2030 was handed to Environment Secretary George Eustice, after amassing more than 208,000 signatures.

Some 70 organisations and prominent wildlife campaigners, including Chris Packham, Steve Backshall, and Mya-Rose Craig, have signed the petition, which calls for the Environment Bill currently making its way through the House of Lords to be amended to include a firm target to halt the decline of nature by the end of this decade.

Beccy Speight, CEO of the RSBP, said it was "time for our leaders to deliver" and write a 'state of nature' amendment into the Environment Bill. "Across England once common species are becoming rare or vanishing entirely from our daily life, and people are demanding urgent action from our politicians," she said. "The Environment Bill should be the blueprint for saving nature, an unambiguous commitment to halting and reversing the declines we are seeing in our wildlife."

The campaigners argue that the 2030 'species abundance target' introduced into the Environment Bill in May does not go far enough, because it fails to establish a level of ambition, which should be to halt the decline of nature. As such, they claim the provisions set out for nature restoration in the Environment Bill fall far short of the "net zero for nature" vision set out by the Environment Secretary in a speech in May.

"At his recent speech at Delamere Forest, the Secretary of State gave me a commitment that the government would halt the decline of species by 2030 and begin a trajectory towards nature's recovery," the Wildlife Trust's Bennett said. "The government's published target falls short of that ambition, disappointing the more than 200,000 people who have called on the government to introduce a clear legally-binding target to halt the decline of wildlife by 2030.

"Alongside new powers to unpick the legal protections for nature, this means we face a future defined by an increasing loss of nature. Why would we set a target that only slows the ongoing decline of nature?"

The petition has been backed by a cross-party group of politicians from across the Houses of Parliament, including Conservative Lord Randall, Labour's Baroness Jones, and the Liberal Democrat's Baroness Parminter.