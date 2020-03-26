Carlsberg
BusinessGreen's Most Read of 2019
From Dragon Islands to paper beer bottles, here are our top ranking stories of the year
Paper beer bottles? Carlsberg toasts 'world first' sustainable drink packaging designs
Brewing giant unveils Green Fibre Bottle made from sustainably-sourced wood fibres, which it claims is fully bio-based and recyclable
Carlsberg confirms plans for plant promising to halve water use at Danish brewery
Water recycling plant is set to cut average water consumption at the brewery in half
Brewery repairs stall Carlsberg UK's progress on carbon cuts
Repairs to equipment following fatality at Northampton brewery in 2016 force reliance on diesel generators, driving up relative emissions
Glass half empty? Carlsberg admits stalled progress on water and CO2 cuts
Last year saw the brewing giant launch a host of consumer-friendly green packaging innovations, but 'significant challenges' remain if firm is to meet 2030 carbon and water targets
What's new with Carlsberg's green packaging?
From glue 'dots' to recycled shrink wrap, Carlsberg has today unwrapped a host of new packaging innovations - BusinessGreen brings you all the details
Carlsberg cracks open waste-slashing packaging breakthroughs
Solutions include ditching plastic wrapping for glue dots as beer giant strives to make sustainability more 'tangible' to customers
Heineken sets new renewables goal, as Carlsberg downs its CO2 levels
Brewing giants separately announce progress towards cutting carbon and fossil fuel energy use across their global operations
Carlsberg toasts first carbon-neutral brewery
Beer giant's Sverige brewery in Falkenberg, Sweden, now runs entirely on biogas and renewable electricity
Secrets of the Pioneers: Simon Boas Hoffmeyer on responsible brewing, planetary boundaries, and moving Together Towards Zero
Carlsberg's sustainability director on the sales skills all green professionals need
How can companies plot targets in line with a 1.5C world?
Carbon Trust report offers 10-step plan for becoming 1.5C compliant company, arguing the target is possible with greater business collaboration
Carlsberg zeros in on world-leading sustainability goals
Sustainability director Simon Boas Hoffmeyer reveals how the drinks giant is aiming to deliver a zero carbon footprint, while brewing up some new green products in the process