Carlsberg sets sights on net zero supply chain by 2040

Carlsberg has also been trialling the development of paper-based bottles in order to slash plastic waste and aid recycling | Credit: Carlsberg

Carlsberg Group has set it sights on achieving net zero emissions across its global supply chain by 2040, as part of a raft of fresh sustainability targets unveiled by the global brewing giant yesterday.

Unveiling its updated environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy yesterday, Carlsberg set out plans to achieve a of flurry of new green targets over the next two decades, including a target to achieve a zero carbon footprint across its business worldwide - including all of its breweries - by 2030.

By the same date, it is also aiming to achieve a 30 per cent reduction in its beer-to-hand supply chain carbon footprint, and to ensure all of the renewable energy it uses is sourced from newly-built facilities, including through direct-offtake power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Other key areas of focus in the ESG strategy include sustainable farming, driving down packaging waste, and further slashing its water use, the latter of which is backed by a goal to replenish 100 per cent of the water used at Carlsberg breweries in high water risk areas by 2030.

Dubbed 'Together Towards ZERO and Beyond', the firm's new strategy marks an "evolution" of its previous programme launched five years ago in 2017, according to Carlsberg CEO Cees ‘t Hart.

She said the company aimed to build on the successes of its previous ESG strategy, which has so far helped Carlsberg achieve a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions across its business, while also slashing its water use per hectolitre by 21 per cent, both against a 2015 baseline.

"With our new programme, we are building on our existing progress and reaffirming our commitment to the collective action needed to stop the excessive increases in emissions the world is facing," he said. "We want to enable consumers to enjoy a great beer while leaving the smallest carbon footprint possible. To do this, we leave no stone unturned, from the grain and water that we brew with, to the recycling of empty bottles and cans once you've enjoyed your beer. This is the right thing to do, for our business and society."

Carlsberg said carbon emissions associated with agriculture and the processing of raw materials, as well as the production and disposal of packaging, together amount to more than 65 per cent of its total beer-in-hand emissions.

In order to deliver its net zero supply chain goal and drive down its farming footprint, therefore, Carlsberg said it was looking to implement a range of regenerative agricultural practices, which would have the added benefits of enhancing biodiversity, soil health, and natural carbon sequestration on farmlands.

It also plans to implement circular packaging solutions, which it described as "critical" to reducing its CO2. Targets for 2030 across Carlsberg's packaging chain include using 100 per cent recyclable packaging, collecting and recycling 90 per cent of bottles and cans, reducing virgin and fossil-based plastics by 50 per cent and using 50 per cent recycled content in the production of its bottles and cans.

The new ESG strategy programme has also been embedded into Carlsberg's wider corporate strategy, which the brewer described as a "key mechanism" for mitigating risks, driving positive change, and demonstrating its purpose through concrete targets, actions and results.

"With our new targets we support an industry transformation towards more sustainable business practices through, for example, shifts in farming practices, sourcing procedures, and product design, as well as the scaling-up of efficient deposit return schemes," said Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, senior director group ESG at Carlsberg Group. "Across all our ESG focus areas, we will continue improving our performance, while increasing disclosure and transparency for all our stakeholders. We will continue to tackle these challenges through a sustained focus on partnerships with suppliers and partners."