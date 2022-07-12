Some of the UK's top brands have joined forces with leading players in the logistics to launch a new task force that aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

Coca-Cola, Eddie Stobart, DPD Group, and Tesco are among the founding members of HGVzero, which will formally launch today with a mission to co-develop solutions that can help transition HGVs across their combined fleets to net-zero emissions.

Over the next six months, members of HGVzero are to work together on a number of projects to help accelerate the adoption of low and zero emission models, including plans to deliver improved charging infrastructure across common geographies and lanes, multi-modal efficiency, and value chain collaboration that can reduce emissions and fuel costs across their combined fleets.

Ellen Young, director for procurement and GB lead at Coca-Cola European Partners, said the group would allow its members to "knowledge share and invest our resources wisely to maximise success in both short- and long-term HGV projects whilst collectively improving future HGV strategy".

Her comments were echoed by Olly Craughan, head of sustainability at DPD Group, who said: "Our sector is recognised as one of the most difficult to decarbonise, and progress towards government targets so far has been slow. As part of HGVzero we want to build on the good work DPD have already completed, through working with other leading organisations to embrace new technologies and deploy more sustainable delivery options at speed."

The launch of the group came just a day after the Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company announced it is introducing two new fully electric HGV trucks to its logistics fleet as part of its efforts to deliver net zero emissions.

The two fully electric Renault trucks will be on the road by the end of the month and will see the brewer replace around 19,000 diesel-fuelled road miles per vehicle per year, as it tests the vehicles on routes in Essex and South Wales.

"We are delighted to partner with Renault Trucks in beginning our journey to introduce fully electric vehicles into our fleet," Sarah Perry, vice president of customer supply chain at Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company. "The pilot is the latest step towards achieving our ambition of zero carbon footprint across our value chain, as part of our Together Towards ZERO sustainability programme.

"With the trucks capable of travelling up to 150 kilometres on a single charge, the urbanised areas of Cardiff and Essex are the ideal routes to test the potential of electric vehicles in our logistics network. This launch is potentially transformational to us as a brewer and logistics operator, but also in terms of helping pubs to build back greener after the pandemic."