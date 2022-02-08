Bacardi brews up CHP distillery in bid to slash emissions

Bacardi announces it is weaning its rum distillery off heavy fuel oil, as Carlsberg Group posts latest sustainability update

The installation of a combined heat and power (CHP) system at Bacardi's rum distillery in Puerto Rico is set to drive a 14 per cent reduction in the spirits company's emissions from next year, the company announced today.

The drinks giant, which also owns Bombay Sapphire gin, Patron tequila, and Grey Goose vodka, touted the move as a "significant step" towards its plan to reduce its overall emissions by half by 2025.

The CHP system in Puerto Rico will halve the emissions produced by the Barcadi Rum brand by replacing heavy fuel oil with propane gas, it said, noting that the latter fossil fuel was "much cleaner and more efficient".

Rodolfo Nervi, vice president of global safety, quality, and sustainability for Bacardi, said the company would continue explore ways to reduce its reliance on all fossil fuels.

"We are committed to cutting our greenhouse gas emissions by reducing our energy consumption and switching to the most sustainable form of energy in the countries where we operate," he said. "While natural gas is the most responsible energy source in Puerto Rico right now, we are continuing to explore ways in which we can reduce our use of carbon-based fuels even further and take more positive steps towards our ultimate goal of net zero."

In related news, Carlberg Group this week published a sustainability update highlighting how it is making "steady progress" towards its green goals.

The brewing giant's Environmental, Social, and Governance Report 2021 notes that the company has delivered a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions per hl of beer since 2015, putting it "on the way" to achieving its target of delivering a 50 per cent reduction by 2022.

It said it was also on track to achieve its targets to reduce total value chain emissions of 15 per cent by 2022 and 30 per cent by 2030 against a 2015 baseline.  

Cees t' Hart, CEO of the Carlsberg Group, said that the firm's sustainability programme had helped boost the company's financial performance during a challenging year for the drinks industry.

"We're convinced that our commitment to sustainability has bolstered our resilience through another very difficult year," he said. "We've made steady progress on our own Together Towards Zero ambitions, and we're harnessing the power of our brands to encourage people to adopt more sustainable behaviours."

