Global Briefing: Denmark to charge farmers €100 per cow in 'world first' carbon tax

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Denmark to implement carbon tax on livestock emissions, €1bn Baltic Sea wind project enters delivery phase, and plans advance for a new 'carbon neutral' EV tyre factory

Denmark's coalition government has agreed to implement a "world first" annual carbon tax on livestock emissions that will see farmers pay €100 per cow following months of negotiations with farming and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Global Briefing: World's largest nuclear fusion project hit by decade-long delay

What green policies to expect from the Labour government: At a glance

Most read
01

Labour has a bright green mandate, now it needs to use it

05 July 2024 • 7 min read
02

Keir Starmer confirms first wave of Cabinet appointments

05 July 2024 • 5 min read
03

'World first': Redefine Meat debuts 3D-printed plant-based steak in Ocado

03 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

Labour's green in-tray: The biggest environmental challenges facing the new government

05 July 2024 • 19 min read
05

Greens celebrate major breakthrough as four MPs elected

05 July 2024 • 6 min read

More on Taxation

Smarter taxation can help the UK reclaim its lost ambition for green growth
Taxation

Smarter taxation can help the UK reclaim its lost ambition for green growth

Unless the UK invests now in the green economy, the cost later – in offsetting the damage and trying to catch up with global competition – will be orders of magnitude higher, argues CBI chief executive Rain Newton-Smith

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI
clock 13 May 2024 • 3 min read
Treasury raises £52.5bn from environmental taxes in 2023
Taxation

Treasury raises £52.5bn from environmental taxes in 2023

Revenues from taxes designed to reduce negative environmental impacts have returned to pre-pandemic levels, new ONS data confirms

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 May 2024 • 3 min read
'Climate Damages Tax': Fossil fuel levy could raise $720bn to tackle climate crisis
Taxation

'Climate Damages Tax': Fossil fuel levy could raise $720bn to tackle climate crisis

Campaign groups propose tax on fossil fuel extraction to help bridge climate funding gap through to the end of the decade

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 April 2024 • 5 min read