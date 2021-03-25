Carlsberg toasts seagrass restoration partnership with WWF

Drinks giant to donate 50p from every special edition Carlsberg pack to support the restoration of the 'underwater Amazon'

Carlsberg has this week announced the launch of a new year-long collaboration with WWF, which aims to both inspire consumers to adopt small changes in everyday life to curb their environmental impacts and boost funding for seagrass restoration projects.

The drinks giant has agreed to support projects to restore seagrass meadows, which have retreated to just 10 per cent of their original territory along the UK coastline. Known as 'an underwater Amazon', seagrass meadows can absorb carbon up to 35 times faster than a rainforest and are regarded as an important carbon sink that plays a vital role in maintaining healthy seas and boosting biodiversity.

As part of the campaign 50p from every special edition Carlsberg pack will go to WWF to support the restoration of seagrass, while a donation will also be made for each pint of Carlsberg bought when pubs are back up and running with selected partners.

"We are in the midst of a climate and nature crisis, and WWF can't achieve our mission of a sustainable future on our own," said WWF executive director of advocacy and campaigns, Kate Norgrove. "We need to work with brands that care about our planet, like Carlsberg, to inspire as many people as possible in the fight for our world."

UK director of marketing at Carlsberg, Emma Sherwood-Smith, said the new campaign would build on the brewer's work to reduce its own environmental impact. "Over the past few years, our focus has been brewing for a better today and tomorrow and we have worked hard to adopt sustainable practices in every aspect of Carlsberg as a brand, from reducing water consumption in the brewing process to introducing our game-changing Snap Pack as an alternative to plastic rings," she said. "Our campaign with WWF helps to highlight the small changes needed to make a big difference, with something as simple as choosing Carlsberg."

The company also published the results of a recent survey of 2,000 British consumers, which found over two thirds felt the pandemic has created a stronger community spirit through collective action. As such, 70 per cent said they are now more optimistic for the country's green future than they were a year ago, with 80 per cent vowing to make lifestyle changes to protect the planet, and 86 per cent saying their children and grandchildren are their motivation to make a difference.