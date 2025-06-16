Waitrose pledges fresh support to help British farmers introduce low carbon farming projects

Retailer backs water and fertiliser recycling, emissions management technologies, and agroforestry and wildflower planting schemes through new fund
Waitrose has revealed the recipients of a new £500,000 fund designed to help British farmers transition to more sustainable practices, as part of the retailer's pledge to achieve net zero emissions across...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis