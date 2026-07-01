Duchy of Cornwall partners with Regenified to boost regenerative farming ambitions across estate

Partnership to offer farmers fully funded access to Regenified's verification standard to help measure and demonstrate progress towards sustainable practices
The Duchy of Cornwall estate has formed a new partnership with regenerative agriculture certification and verification company Regenified to support its ambition for all farms across its 53,000 hectare...
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