Duchy of Cornwall partners with Regenified to boost regenerative farming ambitions across estate

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Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Partnership to offer farmers fully funded access to Regenified's verification standard to help measure and demonstrate progress towards sustainable practices

The Duchy of Cornwall estate has formed a new partnership with regenerative agriculture certification and verification company Regenified to support its ambition for all farms across its 53,000 hectare...

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