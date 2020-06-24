sustainability
UK improves score in index of global sustainable competitiveness
A ranking of countries' competitiveness - both now and their future potential - has highlighted significant differences compared with typical measures of economic success
'Significant financial risk': 9 in 10 of world's energy companies have no plan to reach net zero
Only 13 of the world's 132 biggest energy firms have net zero commitments in place, study finds
Paul Polman: Business chiefs must 'reinvent capitalism' to thrive in 21st century
Polman calls capitalism 'damaged ideology' and urges private sector to spearhead progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals
Global dairy giants team up for industry-wide sustainability drive
New initiative aims to help dairy firms embrace sustainability practices and streamline supply chain auditing
#ManagersForFuture campaign hopes to train next generation of business climate leaders
Programme will explore how management skills, practices and purpose need to change to tackle environmental and social problems
Google promises to increase use of recycled plastic in gadgets
Tech giant has pledged to make product shipments carbon neutral by 2020
Survey: Nearly half of businesses plan to increase spend on environmental sustainability
HSBC survey of 2,500 businesses finds efficiency, competition, regulation, and potential for growth are proving major drivers of sustainability investment
Waitrose trials refillable, packaging-free products
New green innovations from leading supermarket include dedicated refillable zone, borrow-a-box scheme, and frozen pick and mix
Estée Lauder unveils sustainable palm oil scheme
Beauty giant partners with RSPO to work directly with Indonesian palm oil farmers
Survey: Environmental action key to securing top talent
Major HP study reveals six in ten employees believe sustainability issues should be mandatory concern for any business
PwC: Environment eclipses price as key energy investment concern
PwC survey reveals sustainability issues are a top priority for a third of firms when making energy investment decisions, up from just a fifth in 2017
Real estate giant JLL revs up renewables switch
Real estate investment firm JLL updates on progress towards its 2020 sustainability targets
Report: Sustainability is a top priority for young employees
Research into the workplace priorities of Millenial and Generation Z employees has found they rank sustainability as a leading concern when evaluating the companies they work for
Future Jobs: Why one day we will all be sustainability experts
A photographer by trade, IKEA's Hege Sæbjørnsen explains why a desire to make a positive social and environmental impact prompted a career change
Ford hits CO2 manufacturing emissions target eight years early
US carmaker's 19th annual sustainability report sets out progress on greenhouse gases, energy efficient LEDs, and renewable energy
M&S's Mike Barry on sustainability in a tough retail climate: 'It's doubly important to be doing it now'
Marks & Spencer's director of Plan A and sustainable business talks to BusinessGreen about High Street retail challenges, plastic waste, palm oil, and net zero emissions
Shell confirms its greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2017
Both direct and indirect emissions from oil giant's global activities ticked up last year, according to its latest sustainability report
Keeping carbon alive: How Covestro is pushing its supply chain to make more from CO2
Richard Northcote, chief sustainability officer at the chemicals giant, talks to BusinessGreen about oil alternatives and CO2 utilisation
Tesla, AkzoNobel, Royal DSM top 'A-list' of corporate climate policy leaders
Inaugural InfluenceMap list picks out 20 companies advocating for ambitious climate policy
'It's about lifting the floor': How quickly are US corporates acting on climate change?
Research by Ceres details progress from biggest US firms on environmental and climate issues, but such action remains not nearly swift or concerted enough to tackle risks
Heineken sets new renewables goal, as Carlsberg downs its CO2 levels
Brewing giants separately announce progress towards cutting carbon and fossil fuel energy use across their global operations
Study: Corporate sustainable supply chain work guilty of 'limited reach'
Stanford University analysis of practices for sourcing sustainable materials shows most companies deal with only a few materials within a small portion of their supply chains
HS2 rail project awarded BREEAM sustainability standard
High speed rail line linking London to West Midlands becomes first infrastructure project to be awarded BREEAM accreditation
Kraft Heinz serves up modest green gains in first CSR report
Food and drinks giant cuts greenhouse gases and waste as it bids to source 100 per cent RSPO-certified palm oil