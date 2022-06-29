Land management

Politics

Agriculture is the missing piece in the UK's net zero plans

Land management could make or break the UK's net zero transition, yet agriculture is one of the few major sectors without its own decarbonisation strategy, writes WWF's Jo Furtado

clock 29 June 2022 • 5 min read
