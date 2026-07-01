'Clean air dividend': Reaching net zero promises £7.7bn economic boost from cleaner air

New report highlights the huge health and economic benefits that are set to arise from the cleaner air that should result from the UK's net zero policies
Investment in clean technologies that promise to slash air pollution could deliver a £7.7bn boost to the UK economy by 2050, through a combination of improved workforce health, reduced illness-related...
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