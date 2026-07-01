Powering up Britain's battery future: Why the UK must act now on batteries

Battery storage is critical to the UK's energy and industrial security, write National Wealth Fund CEO Oliver Holbourn and Yasmine Moezinia from the Clean Technology Partnerships Initiative (CTPI)
Energy security and industrial security are inseparable. That's a clear lesson we have learnt through the geopolitical shocks we have collectively endured over recent years, from the post-pandemic supply...
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