Wild solutions: Public bodies back CCC call for expansion of forests, peatlands, and wetlands
The Environment Agency, Forestry Commission and Natural England have voiced strong support for several key recommendations outlined in today’s Committee on Climate Change land use report
Biodiversity will be 2020's crisis subject
In 2020, business leaders should be developing robust strategies that to embed nature protection into their firm's operations, writes CISL's Gemma Cranston
Deteriorating environment risks becoming 'drag' on economy, UK advisors warn
Natural Capital Committee gives scathing assessment of UK progress on environmental goals and calls for stronger green governance after Brexit
UN draft plan aims to beef up global biodiversity protection
Proposals intended to replace a 2010 framework are set to be discussed by diplomats at a major UN summit in China in October
Climate threats sweep the board in 2020 global risk ranking
For the first time top five long-term risks facing world are environment and climate related, latest report from World Economic Forum reveals
Wates Group promises to go zero carbon by 2025
Construction and property development firm pledges to be zero waste and zero carbon within five years
National Trust promises to go net zero by 2030
"We need to step forward and leave our own legacy" says director general Hilary McGrady on charity's 125th anniversary
Theresa Villiers: 'Updated' Agriculture Bill will return to Parliament this month
Government hopes Bill will be passed by the Spring, paving the way for payments under new subsidy scheme that prioritises environmental action to be delivered in 2021
How Apeel Science's invisible coating could upend the food industry
BusinessGreen talks to Apeel Sciences founder James Rogers about how his company's technology could slash waste and boost biodiversity across the global food system
Europe risks hitting environmental 'tipping point'
Bloc must take 'urgent action' to address climate emissions, biodiversity loss and natural resource use, warns European Environment Agency
IKEA to pump €200m into assembling a 'climate positive' business
Cash will be spent on green energy projects, and reforestation and sustainable forestry schemes, flatpack giant reveals
International biodiversity experts net first ever private sector donation
Undisclosed sum from luxury goods firm Kering is to fund research into the state of nature
Detail not delay: Six things green businesses want from the Environment Bill
The government is preparing to publish its long-awaited Environment Bill - and its contents will be crucial to post-Brexit green governance
Going, going, gone: UK wildlife population suffering 'worrying declines'
Coalition of wildlife charities concludes key biodiversity metrics are down 13 per cent since the 1970s, with some wildlife populations losing up to a quarter of their number
Boris Johnson heads to UN Summit bearing £1.2bn climate funding package
UK Prime Minister announces £1bn aid package to export British clean technology to developing countries, plus a £220m fund to protect endangered wildlife
Sir David Attenborough named ambassador to Treasury 'economics of biodiversity' review
Veteran naturalist and broadcaster to become the public face of wide-ranging Treasury review to assess the economic impacts of biodiversity globally
Public concern for nature hits record high
Official data reveals nine in ten are concerned about threats to the natural environment
Spending Round: Defra wins funding boost but BEIS nets just £30m for Net Zero
Spending Round was slim pickings for green economy, but did include more cash for greener buses, £30m for Net Zero projects, and more money for air quality and biodiversity
Peers for the Planet: House of Lords plots climate focus
"Peers for the Planet" will exist both as a parliamentary group and a non-profit organisation
Question mark over HS2 as government launches 'independent and rigorous' review into scheme
Move calls into question whether the controversial £50bn infrastructure project will go ahead
Treasury kicks off review into 'economics of biodiversity'
Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clark eyes plans to build a 'sustainable economy in harmony with nature'
Climate injustice: Study shows countries facing climate-induced hunger emit fewest emissions
Burundi is both the world's most food insecure nation and the smallest emitter of greenhouse gases per capita
IPPR: Sustainable Economy Act would force government to act on all green issues
Proposed Act would avoid narrow focus on greenhouse gas emissions and promote action to preserve wider natural systems, argues think tank
SDG9: Meet the firm re-imagining factories as forests
Carpet maker Interface is creating a new vision for how industry can operate in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal for sustainable infrastructure and innovation