Liberty Wines installs solar array on wine warehouse

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Farlie Photography
Image:

Credit: Farlie Photography

DC-optimised system supports EV fleet and warehouse operations, while meeting strict safety requirements for flammable stock

UK wine distributor Liberty Wines has installed over 1,000 solar panels on its main warehouse in Basingstoke, while meeting strict insurance requirements governing the safe storage of large volumes of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

National Grid unveils plans for £4.5bn investment in new transmission projects

Government faces calls to redesign SAF Revenue Certainty Mechanism

More on Solar

'UK first' apartment solar deal to cut bills by over £8,000 per property over 25 years
Solar

'UK first' apartment solar deal to cut bills by over £8,000 per property over 25 years

Enfield apartments to receive fully-funded rooftop solar panels that are set to supply around 30 per cent of annual power demand

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 May 2026 • 3 min read
How the solar and storage 'sweet spot' could slash Europe's energy costs
Solar

How the solar and storage 'sweet spot' could slash Europe's energy costs

SolarPower Europe maps out scenario where solar and storage projects are deployed at scale through to 2030, cutting operating costs in half

Amber Rolt
clock 06 May 2026 • 7 min read
Portsmouth Water inks deal for Wattstor to develop 3MW reservoir solar project
Solar

Portsmouth Water inks deal for Wattstor to develop 3MW reservoir solar project

Project combines solar installation with long-term tariff structure, allowing Portsmouth Water to maximise onsite generation and protect itself from price shocks

Amber Rolt
clock 06 May 2026 • 2 min read