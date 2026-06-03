Liberty Wines installs solar array on wine warehouse

DC-optimised system supports EV fleet and warehouse operations, while meeting strict safety requirements for flammable stock
UK wine distributor Liberty Wines has installed over 1,000 solar panels on its main warehouse in Basingstoke, while meeting strict insurance requirements governing the safe storage of large volumes of...
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