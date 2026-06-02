National Grid launches consultation on latest England-Scotland power link

Latest addition to Great Grid Upgrade programme could carry up to 2GW of electricity - enough clean power for around two million homes
National Grid has published updated plans setting out how subsea and underground transmission lines connecting England and Scotland could power up to two million homes and reduce reliance on imported fossil...
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