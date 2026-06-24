Study: Combining solar and air con promises to deliver free cooling

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Ember study explores how heatwave impacts could be eased by deploying solar panels and air conditioning units in tandem

Homes fitted with both rooftop solar panels and air conditioning units are able to use the heat of the sun to cool their properties for free during heatwaves, with solar panels typically providing enough...

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