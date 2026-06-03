Waste firms urge government to introduce deposit return scheme for vapes

Biffa and the Environmental Services Association (ESA) call for a deposit to be put on vapes to encourage people to dispose of them safely through approved recycling streams
The government is being urged to introduce a deposit return scheme for vapes, which would see a new levy returned to users if they dispose of their vapes correctly through in-store collection points as...
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