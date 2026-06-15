Great Yorkshire Showground unveils new solar array

clock • 2 min read
Image: Commercial director Graham Thompson on the roof of the Great Yorkshire Events Centre
Image:

Image: Commercial director Graham Thompson on the roof of the Great Yorkshire Events Centre

Over 1,500 new solar panels at the Harrogate showground mean the farming charity which organises the Great Yorkshire Show now generates more than half of its own electricity

Attendees at this year's Great Yorkshire Show will get to see farm solar in action as the Yorkshire Agricultural Society unveils a new scheme to enhance its carbon footprint and save carbon dioxide...

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