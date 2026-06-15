Great Yorkshire Showground unveils new solar array

Over 1,500 new solar panels at the Harrogate showground mean the farming charity which organises the Great Yorkshire Show now generates more than half of its own electricity
Attendees at this year's Great Yorkshire Show will get to see farm solar in action as the Yorkshire Agricultural Society unveils a new scheme to enhance its carbon footprint and save carbon dioxide...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis