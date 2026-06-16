Principality Stadium gives debut to 'largest' solar installation at a UK sports venue

EvoEnergy installs over 3,000 panels at venue, as part of wider sustainability efforts to decarbonise the home of Welsh rugby
The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is now home to the largest roof solar panel installation at a UK sports venue, after 3,250 panels were fitted by EvoEnergy, providing the home of Welsh rugby with 1.25...
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