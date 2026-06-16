Principality Stadium gives debut to 'largest' solar installation at a UK sports venue

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Welsh Rugby Union
Image:

Credit: Welsh Rugby Union

EvoEnergy installs over 3,000 panels at venue, as part of wider sustainability efforts to decarbonise the home of Welsh rugby

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is now home to the largest roof solar panel installation at a UK sports venue, after 3,250 panels were fitted by EvoEnergy, providing the home of Welsh rugby with 1.25...

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