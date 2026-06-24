Government launches multi-million grant scheme to re-train oil and gas workers

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Over a thousand oil and gas workers in Scotland to get tailored support to move into clean energy and other growing industries

The UK and Scottish governments have committed £6m to a new programme help oil and gas workers retrain for roles in the clean energy industry, after a successful pilot project in Scotland supported more...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Combining solar and air con promises to deliver free cooling

Ballard inks deal to buy UK hydrogen power firm GeoPura

More on Skills

Mondelez's Joanna Dias: 'A great sustainability idea can come from any team or function'
Skills

Mondelez's Joanna Dias: 'A great sustainability idea can come from any team or function'

The UK sustainability lead at the maker of Cadbury's chocolate reflects on efforts to reduce unnecessary packaging and adopt more sustainable materials

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 June 2026 • 7 min read
LinkedIn: Demand for 'green talent' in the UK still outpacing supply
Skills

LinkedIn: Demand for 'green talent' in the UK still outpacing supply

Workforce 2030: Social media site again raises alarm at the shortage of the green skills needed to deliver the UK's net zero transition

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 June 2026 • 5 min read
Women in Green Business Awards 2026: Finalists announced
Skills

Women in Green Business Awards 2026: Finalists announced

To mark the start of London Climate Action Week, BusinessGreen has today published the full shortlist for this autumn's Women in Green Business Awards

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 22 June 2026 • 7 min read