Government launches multi-million grant scheme to re-train oil and gas workers

Over a thousand oil and gas workers in Scotland to get tailored support to move into clean energy and other growing industries
The UK and Scottish governments have committed £6m to a new programme help oil and gas workers retrain for roles in the clean energy industry, after a successful pilot project in Scotland supported more...
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