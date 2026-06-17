Government advances plans to bring plug-in solar panels to UK market

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

B&Q and Currys join growing list of companies planning to offer plug-in solar panels that promise to save households hundreds of pounds a year

The government has this week moved forward with plans to approve plug-in solar panels for sale in the UK, after launching a new consultation on how to enforce safety standards and meeting with leading...

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