Government advances plans to bring plug-in solar panels to UK market

B&Q and Currys join growing list of companies planning to offer plug-in solar panels that promise to save households hundreds of pounds a year
The government has this week moved forward with plans to approve plug-in solar panels for sale in the UK, after launching a new consultation on how to enforce safety standards and meeting with leading...
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