UK Green Business Awards 2026: Sustainable workwear giant Fristads named as headline sponsor

Workwear manufacturer Fristads has today been unveiled as the headline sponsor of this year's UK Green Business Awards.

The company, which last year celebrated its 100th anniversary, has in recent years emerged as a pioneer in the development of more sustainable clothing and circular economy business models.

Fristads' partnership with the UK's most prestigious green business awards builds on the firm's position as a supplier of workwear to many of major UK end users that are currently developing trail-blazing low carbon infrastructure projects across the energy, utilities, transport, and facilities management sectors.

"The transition to more sustainable manufacturing requires collaboration and transparency across the entire industry," said Petra Öberg Gustafsson, managing director at Fristads. "By joining the UK Green Business Awards as headline sponsor, we want to support a platform that highlights real progress and helps drive the conversation forward."

Earlier this year, Fristads was shortlisted for the Manufacturer of the Year Award, following a series of innovations to reduce the environmental footprint of its workwear.

For example, the company was one of the first in the world to use Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for clothing, providing third-party verified data on a garment's environmental impact across its entire lifecycle and allowing customers to compare products, make more informed procurement decisions, and report Scope 3 value chain emissions from their workwear.

It also delivered a range of technical innovations that have served to reduce the environmental footprint of workwear and introduced a comprehensive circular model that offers customers access to repair, reuse, and recycling services.

"As a manufacturer, we know that our greatest impact lies in the products we make and in empowering our customers to make better choices," said Öberg Gustafsson. "Being shortlisted for Manufacturer of the Year is a strong recognition of the work we have done to make sustainability measurable and actionable."

Fristads joins a host of sponsors supporting this year's awards, including Accsys, Ecotricity, Enfinium, KPMG, Osborne Clarke, Radley Yeldar, Reset Connect, and SOCOTEC UK.

"This year's UK Green Business Awards are on track to be the biggest and most competitive to date, providing a major showcase and a genuine celebration of the remarkable progress being achieved right across the green economy," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "We're hugely grateful to Fristads and to all our sponsors, who are helping to make it possible to provide this platform for the burgeoning green business."

The awards will take place at The Brewery in Central London on the evening of Wednesday 24th June, bringing together around 600 business leaders, politicians, investors, and campaigners from across the green economy for one of the centre pieces of this year's London Climate Action Week.

The glittering awards ceremony, networking reception, gala dinner, and after party are set to be at full capacity with 90 per cent seats already booked, so please do reserve your place now to avoid disappointment.