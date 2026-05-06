Deep Green and Zendo team up to advance data centre waste heat plans

clock • 2 min read
Drew Barrett and Jade Batstone co-founders of Zendo | Credit: Zendo
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Drew Barrett and Jade Batstone co-founders of Zendo | Credit: Zendo

Partnership to secure clean and optimised power for new modular data centres that provide waste heat to swimming pools and heat networks

Deep Green, the digital infrastructure company behind innovative plans to harness waste heat from data centres to warm swimming pools across the UK, has this week announced a new partnership energy tech...

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