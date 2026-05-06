IRENA: Round-the-clock renewable power frequently cheaper than fossil fuels

Study from International Renewable Energy Agency concludes that 'long-standing argument that renewables lack reliability no longer holds'
Solar and wind power paired with battery storage systems are already delivering reliable, round-the-clock electricity at a lower cost than fossil fuel-dominated energy systems in a growing number of regions,...
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