Inform, educate, entertain: Top TV production firms join Content Climate Pledge

ITV Studios, Fremantle, and Banijay UK become first television production companies to sign up to pledge led by BAFTA’s Albert initiative
ITV Studios, Fremantle, and Banijay UK have become the first British production companies to sign up to the Climate Content Pledge, which commits industry signatories to using television programmes they...
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