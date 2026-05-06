Inform, educate, entertain: Top TV production firms join Content Climate Pledge

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

ITV Studios, Fremantle, and Banijay UK become first television production companies to sign up to pledge led by BAFTA’s Albert initiative

ITV Studios, Fremantle, and Banijay UK have become the first British production companies to sign up to the Climate Content Pledge, which commits industry signatories to using television programmes they...

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Michael Holder
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