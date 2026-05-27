Mid Cornwall Moors declared national nature reserve to support wildlife and sustainable farming

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Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

More than 1,000 hectares of ancient Cornish moorland to make up 14th site in the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves

A 1,100 hectare area of ancient Cornish moorland has today been officially declared a national nature reserve by the government, in a move aimed at improving access to nature, create opportunities for...

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