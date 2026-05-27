Mid Cornwall Moors declared national nature reserve to support wildlife and sustainable farming

More than 1,000 hectares of ancient Cornish moorland to make up 14th site in the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves
A 1,100 hectare area of ancient Cornish moorland has today been officially declared a national nature reserve by the government, in a move aimed at improving access to nature, create opportunities for...
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