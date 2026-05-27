As the UK faces its second major energy price shock in four years, bold and systemic reform is more urgent than ever in order to close the 'spark gap', writes Talan UK & Ireland's Gemma Drake
As the conflict in Iran continues to send shockwaves through global energy markets, pushing the UK's July price cap up by 13 per cent, the debate over Britain's energy security has reignited. Discussions...
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