Fully booked: UK Green Business Awards sold out for 2026

The UK Green Business Awards is set to be bigger than ever this year, with all tables now fully booked and a record 700 attendees set to join us on the night to celebrate the best of the green economy.

The prestigious awards, which will take place during London Climate Action Week on the evening of Wednesday 24th June, will bring together sustainability executives, entrepreneurs, campaigners, and policymakers to celebrate and showcase the achievements of the UK's vibrant green business ecosystem.

BusinessGreen is currently exploring whether any additional seats can be made available and will also be operating a wait list for any returns. If you would like to inquire about availability please contact Anne-Marie Judge at [email protected].

You can also register for a place on the wait list here.

BusinessGreen will also soon be announcing the charity partner and more details on the host and speaker line up for the evening, which will once again be staged at The Brewery in central London.

"The UK Green Business Awards are always an inspiring event and we're delighted that this year's event will be bigger and better than ever," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "It really is testament to the growing strength and breadth of the burgeoning green economy and the stellar work being done by all the finalists for the awards.

"Thanks also goes to the sponsors for this year's awards - Accsys, Ecotricity, Enfinium, KPMG, Osborne Clarke, Radley Yeldar, Reset Connect, SOCOTEC UK, and headline sponsor Fristads Workwear - who have helped make the event possible. We look forward to celebrating the very best of the green economy with the many brilliant finalists and partners for this year's awards."