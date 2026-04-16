Women in Green Business Awards 2026: Nomination deadline this Friday

The deadline for nominating individuals, organisations, and initiatives for the Women in Green Business Awards 2026 falls tomorrow on Friday 17th April.

Building on the success of the past two editions of the awards - which brought together 400 leading women from across the green economy - this year's ceremony will provide a unique opportunity to showcase the work of women within the sustainability sector and promote the critical importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in driving forward the net zero transition.

The awards boast a wide range of categories covering different sectors, roles, and businesses, so if you know of an organisation or individual who would be a worthy finalist - or if you are that person - please do put forward a nomination.

All nominated individuals and organisations will be invited to complete a short entry questionnaire, with the most impressive submissions named as finalists and considered by our expert panel of judges.

The winners and highly commended entries will then be announced on the evening of Wednesday 7th October 2026 at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Central London, bringing together hundreds of sustainability executives, engineers, marketing professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, and campaigners for a networking reception, gala dinner, and glittering awards ceremony.

"We've recruited a fantastic panel of judges and we're looking forward to receiving the nominations that recognise the many brilliant and inspiring women working every day to advance the green economy and catalyse environmental action across the UK," said Jade Burnett, chair of the judging panel for this year's awards. "The Women in Green Business Awards offer a powerful opportunity to celebrate this work and demonstrate the vital role that diversity, equity and inclusion play in driving the net zero transition."

Last year's awards celebrated the success of hundreds of women working right across the green economy, including Clean Tech Innovator of the Year Agnes Czako from AirEx Technologies, Leader of the Year Gillian Harrison from Whitefox Technologies, Corporate Sustainability Lead of the Year Kate Chapman from London Marathon Events, and Lifetime Achievement Awards winner Emma Howard Boyd.

For more information on the Women in Green Business Awards 2026, including the nomination and entry process, judging panel, and sponsorship opportunities, please check out the event website.