Electrolux surpasses 2030 science-based climate targets ahead of schedule

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Credit: Electrolux
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Credit: Electrolux

Electrolux's sustainability report for 2025 confirms it has met its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions reduction targets five years ahead of schedule

Electrolux claims to have made "substantial progress" in slashing emissions across its business and wider value chain, this week announcing that it has already achieved its 2030 targets five years ahead...

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