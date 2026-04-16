'Triple dividend': Study shows how climate resilience investment delivers 'substantial returns'

New LSE analysis details how climate resilience projects are delivering strong returns and have a key role to play in driving economic development
Investment in climate resilience measures that can better protect economies and infrastructure from escalating climate impacts is likely to prove essential, if lower income countries are to maintain economic...
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