Women in Green Business Awards 2026: Last chance to enter

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Women in Green Business Awards 2026: Last chance to enter

The deadline for submitting an official entry to the UK Green Business Awards falls at midnight on Friday 22nd May

There is just one day left for nominees for the Women in Green Business Awards 2026 to submit their official entries for this year's awards, ahead of the deadline which falls at midnight on Friday 22nd May.

All individuals, companies, and projects that have been nominated for this years awards are invited to complete a short questionnaire through the awards website and formally submit their entry for consideration by the judges.

All submissions will then be put forward to the judging process, ahead of a short list of finalists being announced next month.

A glittering awards ceremony and dinner will then take place on the evening of Wednesday 7th October at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Central London, bringing together hundreds of business leaders, sustainability executives, entrepreneurs, green professionals, campaigners, and apprentices from across the green economy.

With over 1,000 nominations submitted for this year's awards in multiple categories BusinessGreen is expecting another record-breaking year for the pioneering Women in Green Business Awards.

Now in their third year, the awards will once again celebrate the achievements of many brilliant women, campaigns, and organisations working right across the green economy.

The full list of nominees was previously announced on BusinessGreen and details on how to submit an entry can be found on the Women in Green Business Awards website

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