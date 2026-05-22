SBTi promises revamped Corporate Net Zero Standard by the end of 2026

Standards body unveils plans for a pivot towards a 'more action-focused' organisation in its new five-year strategy
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has today promised to expand its reach into more high-emitting regions and sectors, as it prepares to launch a new version of its Corporate Net Zero Standard...
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