Study: €25.4tr lost annually from wasteful use of resources

Circle Economy and Deloitte report argues circular solutions could unlock trillions of dollars in economic value, while enhancing resilience and cutting emissions
Wasteful patterns of production and consumption where resources are extracted, turned into products, used briefly, and discarded are costing the global economy €25.4tr a year. That is the headline warning...
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