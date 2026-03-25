UK Green Business Awards 2026: Finalists announced

BusinessGreen has today announced the full list of finalists for the UK Green Business Awards 2026.

Staged as part of London Climate Action Week, the prestigious event will ahead take place at The Brewery in Central London on the evening of Wednesday 24th June, bringing together around 600 senior figures from across the green economy at The Brewery in Central London to celebrate and showcase the achievements of our finalists and the wider sector.

You can now reserve your place at the gala dinner and awards through the event website.

Hosted in association with our sponsors - Osborne Clarke, Radley Yeldar, and Reset Connect - the UK Green Business Awards presents a unique opportunity to network with peers and promote the exceptional work that is being undertaken right across the UK economy to accelerate the roll out of clean technologies and develop more sustainable and resilient business models.

"We once again had hundreds of entries to the UK Green Business Awards, making the judging process more competitive than ever," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief, James Murray. "The quality and breadth of the entries across every category is testament to the burgeoning strength and ever-growing importance of the green economy. The innovation and impact being delivered right throughout the sector really is remarkable and is a source of genuine optimism at a time of such significant economic challenges.

"Everyone who has made it through as a finalist should be hugely proud of their achievements, and we look forward to showcasing and celebrating your work at the UK Green Business Awards in June."

You can check out the full list of finalists below:

Manufacturer of the Year

Altro

Apollo Fire Detectors

Aquarius Marine Coatings Ltd

Board24 (part of the Logson Group)

Fristads

Interface

Prolectric Services

Hospitality Firm of the Year

4C Group

Hotel Co 51

Ohana Mua Staycations and Retreats

Village Hotel Club

Wilson Vale

ESG Investor of the Year

Clean Growth Fund

EQ Investors

Just Group

Marsham Investment Management

Tribe Impact Capital

Early-Stage Investor of the Year

Barclays Climate Ventures

British Design Fund

Cambridge Future Tech

Clean Growth Fund

Green Angel Ventures

Sustainable Ventures

Windward Energy Limited

Consultancy of the Year

Accelar Limited

Buro Happold

Ecologi

Good Business

RSK Biocensus

Savills Earth

Sustainable Energy First

Think Beyond

Tunley Environmental

Zero Carbon Company

Communications Agency of the Year

Agent

Barley Communications

Forster Communications

Greenhouse Communications

PLMR

Seahorse Environmental

The Blakeney Group

Supply Chain Project of the Year

Churchill Group - Supply Chain Resource Hub

ESS and MOD - Venison Project

GM Business Growth Hub - GM Hydrogen Supply Chain Innovation Challenge

Highland Spring Group - Rail Freight Facility

NHS England - 2027 NHS Net Zero Supplier Milestone Project

QBE - QBE CARES (Collaborative Action for Reducing Emissions of Suppliers)

Schroders - Supplier Climate Accelerator

Tilda - Redefining decarbonisation in the global rice supply chain

IT Project of the Year

Astralis Technology Ltd - Circular IT Lifecycle Project

Atos - Defra Full Digital Workplace Lifecycle Project

Google Cloud UK - Build Software Sustainably Initiative

Lenovo UK - Circularity Project

Renewabl Track and Renewabl Trade - Hourly Clean Power Tracking and Procurement Project

Sage - Sage Earth Carbon Accounting Integration into Sage Accounting

SOZO - Eco Mode User-Activated Low-Carbon Website Experience

Low Carbon Industrial Project of the Year

Carbon Neutral Fuels - Project Starling

Croda International Plc. - Specialty Surfactants Continuous Production Process

KPMG and Heidelberg Materials - Padeswood Carbon Capture and Storage Project

Mission Zero Technologies - Project DRIVE: Direct Removal via Innovative Valorisation of Emissions

Mimicrete - Self-healing Concrete Project

National Grid Electricity Transmission - 3D-Printed Concrete Foundations

UK Power Networks DSO and NESO - MegaWatt Dispatch Service

Recycling Project of the Year

Accsys - Accoya Offcuts Programme

Colchester PFI - Waste System Transformation

CORPLEX - Closed-Loop Outdoor Advertising

Essity UK Limited - Tork PaperCircle

Lakeside Shopping Centre - Coat Hanger Recycling Innovation

London Luton Airport - Recycling Strategy

ORNA Group - Recycling Christmas Tree Waste into Construction Materials

Polytag and Ocado Retail - Ecotrace Programme

Prevented Ocean Plastic - Food-safe Recycling Polypropylene Innovation

Silverstone - Shift to Zero Project

Transport Project of the Year

Beryl x Moda Hove Central - Building Net Zero Mobility into New Developments Project

Brent Council x Zest - Delivering high-impact community EV charging at scale

Encirc and Mobilityways - Sustainable Community Project

PepsiCo - Beyond a single solution: A blueprint for low-carbon logistics

Forest - E-bike Refurbishment Project

Guy's & St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust - Air Quality Project

Octopus Electroverse - Octopus Fleet

Osprey Charging Network - Weekend Saver Rate

Platform Housing Group - Fleet Electrification Project

RAW Charging - National Trust EV Charging Network

Green Building Project of the Year

Ampergia - Holiday Inn Oxford

Duchy of Cornwall - West Swainsford Farm

gs8 and Octopus Capital - Carpenter's Yard

MEP Concepts Ltd - Bletchley Park

SOCOTEC UK - Infinito Delicias

Sustainable Ventures - Manchester Climate Tech Hub

The Cambridge Building Society - Ferndale Rise

Utopi and MClimate - Rapid Retrofit of UK Student Accommodation

Willmott Dixon Construction Limited - Castle Bailey Quad at St Peter's College, University of Oxford

YNGR Design Ltd - Holme Lacy Low Carbon Centre

Green Heat Project of the Year

Cambridge University Press & Assessment - Triangle Heat Pump Project

Kensa and Genius Energy Lab - Renfrewshire Tower Blocks Networked Heat Pump Retrofit

Octopus Energy - Cosy 12: Full-circle Green Heat Solution

UK Power Network Ltd - SHIELD Green Heating Project

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Ameresco - London Stadium Rooftop PV project

Ampergia - Leyton Orient Football Club solar project

Buckswood School - Multi-source Renewable Energy Project

Resonance Community Developers and Big Solar Co-op - Rooftop Solar Rollout

SMS and Oxford City Council - Metis by SMS + OCC Mass Low-Carbon Retrofit Programme

Spire Healthcare and Sustainable Energy First - Solar PV Project

Nature-based Project of the Year

Aviva - 100 year Temperate Rainforest Commitment

Climate Impact Partners and CCS - Ecopreneur Movement Miombo Woodland Restoration Project

Diageo - Peatland Restoration Project

Fibrus and Cumbria Wildlife Trust - 'Get Cumbria Buzzing Not Buffering'

Marks & Spencer - Nature-friendly Farming Programme

Nattergal - Boothby Wildland

Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages UK - Water Regeneration Commitment

Ørsted - Wilder Humber Restoration Project

The Glenmorangie Company - DEEP Native Oyster Reef Restoration Project

The National Forest - Powering Natural Recovery Across the Midlands

Circular Economy Project of the Year

Blooming Haus - Florist Circularity Service

easyJet - Uniform Recycling and Donation Initiative

enfinium - Repair Café Support Fund

Equans UK & Ireland - Recirculate Project

5Thread - Sustainable Sports Apparel Charter

Greyparrot - Deepnest Packaging Waste Intelligence Platform

IFCO UK - ASDA Reusable Packaging Container Project

Maconda - ROMULUS City-wide Material Reuse Network

Used Kitchen Hub - Kitchen Circularity Service

Virgin Media O2 and Hubbub - Time After Time Initiative

Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year

Affinity Water - Keep Life Flowing Campaign

Better Bankside - Southwark Climate Collective

Capgemini UK - Power2You: Making Sustainability Personal

Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management - Green Jobs for Nature

Compass One - Sustainability Engagement Programme

ITV, MG OMD, and DESNZ - Heatpumps on Emmerdale Campaign

London Gatwick Airport - Be the Change Sustainability Engagement Programme

Sustainability Rocks - Addressing ESG Burnout through Creative Participation

Trainline - I came by train - Uniting climate heroes through music

Zero Carbon Services - Energy and Carbon Reduction Tool

Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year

BSI - The Tipping Point: Building Trust in the Circular Economy

Climate Impact Partners - In Focus: Capturing Real Climate Impact

EnergiRaven - 'Waste Not, Want Not' (Heat Heroes)

ISEP - IEMA to ISEP Evolution

Jory&Co - Cap Plastic Now Campaign

Keep Britain Tidy and Barley Communications - Fight Fly-tipping Fortnight - #RubbishDeal Campaign

Mills Fabrica - Performance Without Toxicity Exhibition Marketing Campaign

Oceana UK and Barley Communications - Deep Decline: Communicating the Environmental Impact of Overfishing

SP Energy Networks - Winter Awareness Campaign

The Gin Guild and The Write Impression - #TenGreenBottles Campaign

Net Zero Strategy of the Year

Aviva - Net Zero Strategy 2040 - From Plan to Delivery (2024–2026)

Capgemini UK - UK Net Zero Strategy

Coventry Building Society Group - Group-wide Net Zero Commitment

DWF - Net Zero Strategy

Haleon - Net Zero 2040 Strategy

James Hutton Institute - Net Zero Strategy

KPMG and Rolls-Royce Holdings - Net Zero Transition Strategy

Ocean Outdoor and Watts Sustainability - Net Zero by 2040 Strategy

Ørsted - The Ørsted Transition Plan

Osprey Charging Network - Net Zero Strategy

Sustainability Report of the Year

Aviva - Sustainability Reporting and Communications Programme

BAFTA Albert - ACCELERATE 2025

enfinium - Positive Impact Report 2024

Haymarket Media Group - 2025 Global Impact Report: Helping our route to B Corp

Liverpool FC - The Red Way Sustainability Report 2025

London St. Pancras Highspeed - 2024-25 Impact Report

Mitie - 2025 ESG Report: Pathways to Sustainable Futures

Transport for London - 2024/25 Annual Report

Travel Chapter - Sustainability Reporting Programme

WE Soda - 'Sustainability as a Service' Plan

Rising Star of the Year

Ankita Mishra - Mills and Reeve LLP

Ashleigh Kitchiner - SSEN Transmission

Beth Barker - Aldersgate Group

Catherine Hobley - Heathrow

Chloe McFarlane - National Grid Electricity Transmission

Ellie Strudwick - RSK Group

Gunjan Arora - Energised Futures - powered by Centrica

Isaac Rushworth - TEST Consulting Limited

Joe Hurst - Nestle UK and Ireland

Joseph Booton - Just Group

Kripa Balachandran - Mission Zero Technologies

Lucyna Turkosz - 4C Group

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Andrea Barrett - RS Group

Cat O'Donovan - IHG Hotels and Resorts

David Jackson - Savills Earth

Julie Hadley - evo

Kuram Gwakyaa - Mitie

Majda Dabaghi - ekko

Mittal Kothari - American Express Global Business Travel

Sophie Mason - Coventry Building Society Group

Stefan Jindra - James Hutton Institute

Tor Burrows - Grosvenor

Entrepreneur of the Year

Anna Foster - E.L.V. DENIM

Benedict Macdonald - RESTORE

Dale Vince - Ecotricity/Green Britain Group

Daniel Simmons - Quensus Limited

David Watson - Ohme

George Wade - Zevero

Juan Pablo Cerda - Renewabl

Sandra Capponi - Good On You

Sid Pourfalah - Concrete4Change

Sophie Zienkiewicz - Carbon Neutral Fuels

Innovation of the Year

Diageo - Everpour

Hitachi Energy - HyFlex Hydrogen-powered Generator and Battery System

HutanBio - Algal Bio-energy Platform

Luthmore - Zero-emission Heating System

Mondelēz International - Cadbury Crunchie Multipack Packaging Innovation

NatWest Group - The Green Employee Partnership

Notts Sport - CocoTurf: Plastic-free Sports Surface

Octopus Energy Services - OctoDolly: Doubling Battery Installations

Sky - Clean Power System for Film and TV Production

UK Power Networks - Constellation

Small Business of the Year

Bambino Mio

Beco

EnergiRaven

Forest Carbon

Greencore Homes

Kindred Forest

Osprey Charging Network

Ruby Cup

The CCSA

Wildfarmed

Leader of the Year

Asif Rehmanwala - Ecotricity / Green Britain Group

Dimitri Theocharis - Ecologi

Guy Wakeley - Reconomy

Ian Rippin - MCS

Jane Galsworthy - Oxford Innovation Advice

Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital LLP

Kit Wisdom - Tusker

Oli Cook - ekko

Sheri Hickok - Climate Impact Partners

Zoe Moss - Cast Group

Politician of the Year

To be announced on the night

Company of the Year

Aviva

BAFTA Albert

Ecotricity

Grosvenor

Immediate

National Grid Electricity Transmission

Octopus Energy

Reconomy

Tusker

UK Power Network DSO

Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced on the night