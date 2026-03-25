UK Green Business Awards 2026: Finalists announced

The full short list for this year's UK Green Business Awards has been unveiled
BusinessGreen has today announced the full list of finalists for the UK Green Business Awards 2026.
Staged as part of London Climate Action Week, the prestigious event will ahead take place at The Brewery in Central London on the evening of Wednesday 24th June, bringing together around 600 senior figures from across the green economy at The Brewery in Central London to celebrate and showcase the achievements of our finalists and the wider sector.
You can now reserve your place at the gala dinner and awards through the event website.
Hosted in association with our sponsors - Osborne Clarke, Radley Yeldar, and Reset Connect - the UK Green Business Awards presents a unique opportunity to network with peers and promote the exceptional work that is being undertaken right across the UK economy to accelerate the roll out of clean technologies and develop more sustainable and resilient business models.
"We once again had hundreds of entries to the UK Green Business Awards, making the judging process more competitive than ever," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief, James Murray. "The quality and breadth of the entries across every category is testament to the burgeoning strength and ever-growing importance of the green economy. The innovation and impact being delivered right throughout the sector really is remarkable and is a source of genuine optimism at a time of such significant economic challenges.
"Everyone who has made it through as a finalist should be hugely proud of their achievements, and we look forward to showcasing and celebrating your work at the UK Green Business Awards in June."
You can check out the full list of finalists below:
Manufacturer of the Year
Altro
Apollo Fire Detectors
Aquarius Marine Coatings Ltd
Board24 (part of the Logson Group)
Fristads
Interface
Prolectric Services
Hospitality Firm of the Year
4C Group
Hotel Co 51
Ohana Mua Staycations and Retreats
Village Hotel Club
Wilson Vale
ESG Investor of the Year
Clean Growth Fund
EQ Investors
Just Group
Marsham Investment Management
Tribe Impact Capital
Early-Stage Investor of the Year
Barclays Climate Ventures
British Design Fund
Cambridge Future Tech
Clean Growth Fund
Green Angel Ventures
Sustainable Ventures
Windward Energy Limited
Consultancy of the Year
Accelar Limited
Buro Happold
Ecologi
Good Business
RSK Biocensus
Savills Earth
Sustainable Energy First
Think Beyond
Tunley Environmental
Zero Carbon Company
Communications Agency of the Year
Agent
Barley Communications
Forster Communications
Greenhouse Communications
PLMR
Seahorse Environmental
The Blakeney Group
Supply Chain Project of the Year
Churchill Group - Supply Chain Resource Hub
ESS and MOD - Venison Project
GM Business Growth Hub - GM Hydrogen Supply Chain Innovation Challenge
Highland Spring Group - Rail Freight Facility
NHS England - 2027 NHS Net Zero Supplier Milestone Project
QBE - QBE CARES (Collaborative Action for Reducing Emissions of Suppliers)
Schroders - Supplier Climate Accelerator
Tilda - Redefining decarbonisation in the global rice supply chain
IT Project of the Year
Astralis Technology Ltd - Circular IT Lifecycle Project
Atos - Defra Full Digital Workplace Lifecycle Project
Google Cloud UK - Build Software Sustainably Initiative
Lenovo UK - Circularity Project
Renewabl Track and Renewabl Trade - Hourly Clean Power Tracking and Procurement Project
Sage - Sage Earth Carbon Accounting Integration into Sage Accounting
SOZO - Eco Mode User-Activated Low-Carbon Website Experience
Low Carbon Industrial Project of the Year
Carbon Neutral Fuels - Project Starling
Croda International Plc. - Specialty Surfactants Continuous Production Process
KPMG and Heidelberg Materials - Padeswood Carbon Capture and Storage Project
Mission Zero Technologies - Project DRIVE: Direct Removal via Innovative Valorisation of Emissions
Mimicrete - Self-healing Concrete Project
National Grid Electricity Transmission - 3D-Printed Concrete Foundations
UK Power Networks DSO and NESO - MegaWatt Dispatch Service
Recycling Project of the Year
Accsys - Accoya Offcuts Programme
Colchester PFI - Waste System Transformation
CORPLEX - Closed-Loop Outdoor Advertising
Essity UK Limited - Tork PaperCircle
Lakeside Shopping Centre - Coat Hanger Recycling Innovation
London Luton Airport - Recycling Strategy
ORNA Group - Recycling Christmas Tree Waste into Construction Materials
Polytag and Ocado Retail - Ecotrace Programme
Prevented Ocean Plastic - Food-safe Recycling Polypropylene Innovation
Silverstone - Shift to Zero Project
Transport Project of the Year
Beryl x Moda Hove Central - Building Net Zero Mobility into New Developments Project
Brent Council x Zest - Delivering high-impact community EV charging at scale
Encirc and Mobilityways - Sustainable Community Project
PepsiCo - Beyond a single solution: A blueprint for low-carbon logistics
Forest - E-bike Refurbishment Project
Guy's & St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust - Air Quality Project
Octopus Electroverse - Octopus Fleet
Osprey Charging Network - Weekend Saver Rate
Platform Housing Group - Fleet Electrification Project
RAW Charging - National Trust EV Charging Network
Green Building Project of the Year
Ampergia - Holiday Inn Oxford
Duchy of Cornwall - West Swainsford Farm
gs8 and Octopus Capital - Carpenter's Yard
MEP Concepts Ltd - Bletchley Park
SOCOTEC UK - Infinito Delicias
Sustainable Ventures - Manchester Climate Tech Hub
The Cambridge Building Society - Ferndale Rise
Utopi and MClimate - Rapid Retrofit of UK Student Accommodation
Willmott Dixon Construction Limited - Castle Bailey Quad at St Peter's College, University of Oxford
YNGR Design Ltd - Holme Lacy Low Carbon Centre
Green Heat Project of the Year
Cambridge University Press & Assessment - Triangle Heat Pump Project
Kensa and Genius Energy Lab - Renfrewshire Tower Blocks Networked Heat Pump Retrofit
Octopus Energy - Cosy 12: Full-circle Green Heat Solution
UK Power Network Ltd - SHIELD Green Heating Project
Renewable Energy Project of the Year
Ameresco - London Stadium Rooftop PV project
Ampergia - Leyton Orient Football Club solar project
Buckswood School - Multi-source Renewable Energy Project
Resonance Community Developers and Big Solar Co-op - Rooftop Solar Rollout
SMS and Oxford City Council - Metis by SMS + OCC Mass Low-Carbon Retrofit Programme
Spire Healthcare and Sustainable Energy First - Solar PV Project
Nature-based Project of the Year
Aviva - 100 year Temperate Rainforest Commitment
Climate Impact Partners and CCS - Ecopreneur Movement Miombo Woodland Restoration Project
Diageo - Peatland Restoration Project
Fibrus and Cumbria Wildlife Trust - 'Get Cumbria Buzzing Not Buffering'
Marks & Spencer - Nature-friendly Farming Programme
Nattergal - Boothby Wildland
Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages UK - Water Regeneration Commitment
Ørsted - Wilder Humber Restoration Project
The Glenmorangie Company - DEEP Native Oyster Reef Restoration Project
The National Forest - Powering Natural Recovery Across the Midlands
Circular Economy Project of the Year
Blooming Haus - Florist Circularity Service
easyJet - Uniform Recycling and Donation Initiative
enfinium - Repair Café Support Fund
Equans UK & Ireland - Recirculate Project
5Thread - Sustainable Sports Apparel Charter
Greyparrot - Deepnest Packaging Waste Intelligence Platform
IFCO UK - ASDA Reusable Packaging Container Project
Maconda - ROMULUS City-wide Material Reuse Network
Used Kitchen Hub - Kitchen Circularity Service
Virgin Media O2 and Hubbub - Time After Time Initiative
Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year
Affinity Water - Keep Life Flowing Campaign
Better Bankside - Southwark Climate Collective
Capgemini UK - Power2You: Making Sustainability Personal
Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management - Green Jobs for Nature
Compass One - Sustainability Engagement Programme
ITV, MG OMD, and DESNZ - Heatpumps on Emmerdale Campaign
London Gatwick Airport - Be the Change Sustainability Engagement Programme
Sustainability Rocks - Addressing ESG Burnout through Creative Participation
Trainline - I came by train - Uniting climate heroes through music
Zero Carbon Services - Energy and Carbon Reduction Tool
Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year
BSI - The Tipping Point: Building Trust in the Circular Economy
Climate Impact Partners - In Focus: Capturing Real Climate Impact
EnergiRaven - 'Waste Not, Want Not' (Heat Heroes)
ISEP - IEMA to ISEP Evolution
Jory&Co - Cap Plastic Now Campaign
Keep Britain Tidy and Barley Communications - Fight Fly-tipping Fortnight - #RubbishDeal Campaign
Mills Fabrica - Performance Without Toxicity Exhibition Marketing Campaign
Oceana UK and Barley Communications - Deep Decline: Communicating the Environmental Impact of Overfishing
SP Energy Networks - Winter Awareness Campaign
The Gin Guild and The Write Impression - #TenGreenBottles Campaign
Net Zero Strategy of the Year
Aviva - Net Zero Strategy 2040 - From Plan to Delivery (2024–2026)
Capgemini UK - UK Net Zero Strategy
Coventry Building Society Group - Group-wide Net Zero Commitment
DWF - Net Zero Strategy
Haleon - Net Zero 2040 Strategy
James Hutton Institute - Net Zero Strategy
KPMG and Rolls-Royce Holdings - Net Zero Transition Strategy
Ocean Outdoor and Watts Sustainability - Net Zero by 2040 Strategy
Ørsted - The Ørsted Transition Plan
Osprey Charging Network - Net Zero Strategy
Sustainability Report of the Year
Aviva - Sustainability Reporting and Communications Programme
BAFTA Albert - ACCELERATE 2025
enfinium - Positive Impact Report 2024
Haymarket Media Group - 2025 Global Impact Report: Helping our route to B Corp
Liverpool FC - The Red Way Sustainability Report 2025
London St. Pancras Highspeed - 2024-25 Impact Report
Mitie - 2025 ESG Report: Pathways to Sustainable Futures
Transport for London - 2024/25 Annual Report
Travel Chapter - Sustainability Reporting Programme
WE Soda - 'Sustainability as a Service' Plan
Rising Star of the Year
Ankita Mishra - Mills and Reeve LLP
Ashleigh Kitchiner - SSEN Transmission
Beth Barker - Aldersgate Group
Catherine Hobley - Heathrow
Chloe McFarlane - National Grid Electricity Transmission
Ellie Strudwick - RSK Group
Gunjan Arora - Energised Futures - powered by Centrica
Isaac Rushworth - TEST Consulting Limited
Joe Hurst - Nestle UK and Ireland
Joseph Booton - Just Group
Kripa Balachandran - Mission Zero Technologies
Lucyna Turkosz - 4C Group
Sustainability Leader of the Year
Andrea Barrett - RS Group
Cat O'Donovan - IHG Hotels and Resorts
David Jackson - Savills Earth
Julie Hadley - evo
Kuram Gwakyaa - Mitie
Majda Dabaghi - ekko
Mittal Kothari - American Express Global Business Travel
Sophie Mason - Coventry Building Society Group
Stefan Jindra - James Hutton Institute
Tor Burrows - Grosvenor
Entrepreneur of the Year
Anna Foster - E.L.V. DENIM
Benedict Macdonald - RESTORE
Dale Vince - Ecotricity/Green Britain Group
Daniel Simmons - Quensus Limited
David Watson - Ohme
George Wade - Zevero
Juan Pablo Cerda - Renewabl
Sandra Capponi - Good On You
Sid Pourfalah - Concrete4Change
Sophie Zienkiewicz - Carbon Neutral Fuels
Innovation of the Year
Diageo - Everpour
Hitachi Energy - HyFlex Hydrogen-powered Generator and Battery System
HutanBio - Algal Bio-energy Platform
Luthmore - Zero-emission Heating System
Mondelēz International - Cadbury Crunchie Multipack Packaging Innovation
NatWest Group - The Green Employee Partnership
Notts Sport - CocoTurf: Plastic-free Sports Surface
Octopus Energy Services - OctoDolly: Doubling Battery Installations
Sky - Clean Power System for Film and TV Production
UK Power Networks - Constellation
Small Business of the Year
Bambino Mio
Beco
EnergiRaven
Forest Carbon
Greencore Homes
Kindred Forest
Osprey Charging Network
Ruby Cup
The CCSA
Wildfarmed
Leader of the Year
Asif Rehmanwala - Ecotricity / Green Britain Group
Dimitri Theocharis - Ecologi
Guy Wakeley - Reconomy
Ian Rippin - MCS
Jane Galsworthy - Oxford Innovation Advice
Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital LLP
Kit Wisdom - Tusker
Oli Cook - ekko
Sheri Hickok - Climate Impact Partners
Zoe Moss - Cast Group
Politician of the Year
To be announced on the night
Company of the Year
Aviva
BAFTA Albert
Ecotricity
Grosvenor
Immediate
National Grid Electricity Transmission
Octopus Energy
Reconomy
Tusker
UK Power Network DSO
Lifetime Achievement Award
To be announced on the night