ScottishPower secures £600m National Wealth Fund loan for subsea power link project

Interconnector cable linking Scotland's abundant wind power with homes and businesses England is earmarked to come online in 2034
ScottishPower has secured £600m in financing from the National Wealth Fund to support the Eastern Green Link 4 interconnector project, which is set to deliver a 530 kilometre subsea cable linking Scotland's...
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