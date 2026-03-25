'Glaring problems': MPs warn environmental regulators ill-equipped to protect nature

Public Accounts Committee claims Environment Agency and Natural England do not have powers and resources required to combat illegal waste dumping and sewage spills
Environmental regulators in England are ill-equipped to combat pollution and deliver promised reforms, according to a committee of MPs that today warned the current system requires "substantial changes"...
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