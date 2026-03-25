'Glaring problems': MPs warn environmental regulators ill-equipped to protect nature

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Public Accounts Committee claims Environment Agency and Natural England do not have powers and resources required to combat illegal waste dumping and sewage spills

Environmental regulators in England are ill-equipped to combat pollution and deliver promised reforms, according to a committee of MPs that today warned the current system requires "substantial changes"...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

ScottishPower secures £600m National Wealth Fund loan for subsea power link project

Octopus Energy to snap up majority stake in US flexible grid specialist Uplight

More on Policy

The Bank of England needs new green tools to fight fossil fuel inflation
Policy

The Bank of England needs new green tools to fight fossil fuel inflation

By raising interest rates to tackle inflation the Bank of England is pushing up costs of capital needed to fund clean energy projects and boost UK resilience to the next fossil fuel crisis, writes Prospect's Sue Ferns OBE

Sue Ferns, Prospect
clock 25 March 2026 • 5 min read
'People want to be free of fossil fuel crises': The green economy reacts to the Future Homes Standard
Policy

'People want to be free of fossil fuel crises': The green economy reacts to the Future Homes Standard

Businesses, politicians, building experts, energy firms and more offer their verdict on the government finalising long-awaited clean energy and efficiency standards for new UK homes

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 24 March 2026 • 17 min read
'Switch and Save': Government urged to embrace reforms that promise to curb energy bills
Policy

'Switch and Save': Government urged to embrace reforms that promise to curb energy bills

Electrify Britain campaign sets out package of policy recommendations that aim to reduce energy bills and make it easier for households to switch to clean technologies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 March 2026 • 5 min read