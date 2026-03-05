UK Green Business Awards 2026: Last chance to enter

There is just a little over 24 hours left to submit an entry for the UK Green Business Awards 2026 ahead of Friday's deadline.

The original deadline for entries to this year's awards was extended by a week in response to popular demand, but the final deadline will now fall at midnight on Friday 6th March.

Entries can be submitted through the awards website and any organisation or individual that has already made a submission ahead of the original deadline and wishes to update it ahead of the new deadline can do so.

The full list of finalists for this year's awards will then be announced later this month, ahead of the shortlist being considered by the awards' expert judging panel.

The flagship awards - which are now in the their fourth year and act as the successor to the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards that first launched in 2010 - are expected to bring together over 600 senior figures from across the UK's green economy, providing a unique opportunity to network with colleagues and showcase the many achievements of leading green businesses.

The glittering awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place at the Brewery in Central London on the evening of Wednesday 24th June, forming part of London Climate Action Week.