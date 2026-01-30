UK Green Business Awards 2026: What makes for a winning entry?

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

Three of this year's UK Green Business Award judges share what they're looking for in submissions and offer top tips on what makes a compelling entry

With entries for the UK Green Business Awards 2026 now open, BusinessGreen this week hosted a live Q&A session exploring what the awards' judges are looking for in a submission, along with their top tips for crafting a strong entry. The session also gave delegates the opportunity to put their most pressing questions directly to the judges.

Joining BusinessGreen's editor-in-chief, James Murray, Julia Giannini from Brunswick Group, Mike Pitts from Innovate UK, and VP Comms founder Victoria Page offered invaluable guidance for anyone hoping to make the list of finalists for this year's prestigious awards.

Now in their fourth year, the UK Green Business Awards 2026 will take place on June 24th at The Brewery in central London, once again bringing together over 600 business leaders, sustainability executives, politicians, investors, entrepreneurs, and campaigners to celebrate the UK's green economy.

This year's awards will feature up to 30 categories and will for the first time partner with London Climate Action Week, providing a unique platform for companies to promote their trail-blazing green efforts as part of one of the world's leading forums for advancing global climate action.

The deadline for submitting completed entries is on 27th February and the list of successful finalists will then be announced in late March.

The UK Green Business Awards are back for 2026 and are now open for entries! Check out all the details on the entry process, venue, and awards ceremony here.

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff

