SSE wins contract for London Underground solar project

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

TfL said plans could deliver up to 65,000MWh of solar power a year, meeting around two-thirds of annual demand from the Victoria Line

The sun may not shine underground, but it will soon be powering "significant parts" of London's Underground Tube network after Transport for London (TfL) this week announced it has selected SSE Energy...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Could hairdressers be a secret weapon for tackling climate change?

Tyre manufacturer Continental phases out coal and heavy fuel oil across all production plants

More on Transport

Sainsbury's partners with Openreach to offer engineers access to ultra-rapid EV charging
Transport

Sainsbury's partners with Openreach to offer engineers access to ultra-rapid EV charging

Sainsbury's Smart Charge service to provide UK’s second-largest commercial EV fleet with access to ultra-rapid charging in 80 locations

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 March 2026 • 3 min read
Lime selected to run West Midland's cycle and e-scooter hire scheme
Transport

Lime selected to run West Midland's cycle and e-scooter hire scheme

Transport for West Midlands appoints Lime to run official cycle and e-scooter hire scheme from April

Amber Rolt
clock 23 January 2026 • 3 min read
Councils awarded £626m for new wave of walking and cycling schemes
Transport

Councils awarded £626m for new wave of walking and cycling schemes

Fresh funding to support 500 miles of new walking and cycling routes, claims Active Travel England

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 December 2025 • 3 min read