SSE wins contract for London Underground solar project

TfL said plans could deliver up to 65,000MWh of solar power a year, meeting around two-thirds of annual demand from the Victoria Line
The sun may not shine underground, but it will soon be powering "significant parts" of London's Underground Tube network after Transport for London (TfL) this week announced it has selected SSE Energy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis