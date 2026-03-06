How storytelling can help drive action towards a sustainable future

Storytelling has an increasingly strategic role in corporate sustainability - the challenge is to tell stories that acknowledge the scale of the problem while offering hope and engagement, writes CISL fellow Zoë Arden
In the race to tackle climate change and build a sustainable future, facts and figures alone are not enough. While data is essential for setting targets and measuring progress, it rarely stirs hearts or...
