EU cooks up fresh restrictions on use of 'meaty' terms for vegan products

Lawmakers back plan to outlaw use of 31 meat-related words by plant-based foods - but veggie 'burgers' and 'sausages' remain on the table
European lawmakers have this week served up a provisional agreement to ban the use of 31 meat-related terms to promote vegetarian and vegan foods, in the latest move designed to clarify the extent to which...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis