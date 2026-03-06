EU cooks up fresh restrictions on use of 'meaty' terms for vegan products

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Lawmakers back plan to outlaw use of 31 meat-related words by plant-based foods - but veggie 'burgers' and 'sausages' remain on the table

European lawmakers have this week served up a provisional agreement to ban the use of 31 meat-related terms to promote vegetarian and vegan foods, in the latest move designed to clarify the extent to which...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Boeing lands deal to remove at least 40,000 tonnes of CO2

Amazon, Google, JPMorganChase, and Salesforce join $100m superpollutant pledge

More on Marketing

How storytelling can help drive action towards a sustainable future
Marketing

How storytelling can help drive action towards a sustainable future

Storytelling has an increasingly strategic role in corporate sustainability - the challenge is to tell stories that acknowledge the scale of the problem while offering hope and engagement, writes CISL fellow Zoë Arden

Zoë Arden, CISL fellow
clock 06 March 2026 • 5 min read
UK Green Business Awards 2026: Last chance to enter
Marketing

UK Green Business Awards 2026: Last chance to enter

Final deadline for entries to this year's awards falls at midnight on the 6th March

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 05 March 2026 • 2 min read
ASA cracks down on British Gas and Hive over cost-saving claims
Marketing

ASA cracks down on British Gas and Hive over cost-saving claims

Watchdog rules advertised cost savings from heat pumps and solar panels lacked necessary qualification

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 March 2026 • 5 min read