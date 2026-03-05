Study: Moving levies off energy bills could save households up to £530 a year

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Latest calls for reforms to green levy regime come as analysts warn conflict in Middle East is set to result in a 10 per cent increase in energy bills

Households could enjoy savings of between £170 and £530 if the government moved the levies imposed on energy bills into general taxation, immediately lifting 900,000 households out of fuel poverty...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Analysts warn Middle East crisis set to push up energy bills by around 10 per cent

The strikes on Iran show why quitting oil is more important than ever

More on Energy

Analysts warn Middle East crisis set to push up energy bills by around 10 per cent
Energy

Analysts warn Middle East crisis set to push up energy bills by around 10 per cent

Snap analysis from Cornwall Insight suggests energy price cap currently on track to rise by £160, but sustained increase in gas prices could drive still higher levels of inflation

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 March 2026 • 4 min read
The UK is successfully building a clean electricity system - so what explains calls to change course?
Energy

The UK is successfully building a clean electricity system - so what explains calls to change course?

We should be sceptical when commentators play fast and loose with data to argue more fossil fuels are the answer - but there's still plenty of work to do to make sure people see the benefit of clean energy, argues Green Alliance's Stuart Dossett

Stuart Dossett, Green Alliance
clock 04 March 2026 • 5 min read
China's energy emissions fell in 2025 as solar boom continued
Energy

China's energy emissions fell in 2025 as solar boom continued

Official data shows emissions from China's energy and industry inched down 0.3 per cent last year, driven by ongoing surge in clean power output

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 March 2026 • 5 min read