TNFD: A tick-box exercise or genuine driver of sustainable change?

clock • 3 min read

Collaboration between corporate risk and sustainability teams can unlock budget, boost ROI and drive long-term value through through alignment with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures guidelines, writes WTW's Torolf Hamm

If you're working in risk or sustainability, meeting the voluntary Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) may be seen by others in the business as low priority. Another acronym, another...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Risk

Study: 'Inseparable' social and environmental risks are leaving financial portfolios exposed
Risk

Study: 'Inseparable' social and environmental risks are leaving financial portfolios exposed

New study explores how climate-related supply chain risks can quickly become bigger credit, insurance, and operational challenges

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 March 2026 • 4 min read
Study: Nature risks threaten to drive up borrowing costs
Risk

Study: Nature risks threaten to drive up borrowing costs

New LSE study warns nature degradation is leading to 'significant impacts' on borrowing costs for governments

Amber Rolt
clock 06 March 2026 • 2 min read
The strikes on Iran show why quitting oil is more important than ever
Risk

The strikes on Iran show why quitting oil is more important than ever

The latest conflict in the Middle East further underscores how clean technologies can offer greater resilience in the face of volatile fossil fuel markets

Hussein Dia, Swinburne University of Technology - The Conversation
clock 03 March 2026 • 5 min read