UK Green Business Awards: Ten top tips for your entry

The UK Green Business Awards are back for 2026 and the deadline for entries on the 27th February is imminent. Every year the awards attract hundreds of entries and bring together business leaders, sustainability executives, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and campaigners from across the green economy. But what makes the best entries stand out and how can you maximise your chances of success at the UK's most prestigious green business awards?

BusinessGreen editor-in-chief and chair of the UK Green Business Awards judging panel, James Murray, offers his 10 top tips on what makes for a compelling entry.

1. Consider the categories carefully

The awards have a wide range of categories designed to cover most, if not all, aspects of the green economy. It helps to consider which category is the best fit for your organisation or project and tailor your entry accordingly. And remember, you can absolutely enter more than one category.

2. Read the criteria

The judges are always looking for entries that combine innovation and impact, but the specific criteria for each category give a useful steer on the issues they want to see addressed. The strongest categories touch upon the criteria, even if they don't reference each point explicitly, and clearly explain why this entry is a deserving finalist.

3. Think about the timelines

Green companies and projects take time to develop and entries can and should reference an organisation's heritage. But the awards are for 2026 and as such the judges are looking for why an entry should win this year. Evidence of progress made and achievements delivered in the past 18 months or so is crucial.

4. Clarity is key

The strongest entries adhere to the basics of good journalism. You want to leave the judges with no doubt about the 'who, what, when, where, why, and how' at the heart of the entry. And you need to be crystal clear on what an organisation, product, or service does, and be prepared to explain any technical jargon you may use.

5. Try to tell a story

A degree of human interest and a narrative act can help entries grab the judges' attention. How did the organisation, project, or individual get their start? What motivated them? What were they aiming to achieve? What challenges did they overcome? How did they succeed and what impact did they have? Where are they looking to go next? An entry that tells a compelling story has a good chance of standing out from the crowd.

6. Show your working

However, any narrative needs to be accompanied by evidence. Entries must show what has been achieved, how environmental impacts have been reduced, and what benefits have been delivered. And they need credible evidence to back up such claims. Data, standards, and testimonials can all help in this regard.

7. Stick to the word count

The word limit for each entry is generous, but it is also there for a reason. The judges are split into groups to avoid any conflicts of interest and ensure they can read each entry in detail, but they still have scores of finalists to consider. Making entries as concise as possible often helps to ensure the core of the story is clearly expressed.

8. Look for support

It is not essential to submit supporting material, but images, graphs, and reports can all serve to provide evidence and help judges visualise what a project or innovation entails. However, any such material should support the entry and not be a replacement for the entry itself.

9. Check the diary

If your entry makes it through to the shortlist you are going to want to join the celebrations at the UK Green Business Awards themselves during London Climate Action Week on the evening of Wednesday 24th June. Check your diary and make sure you and your colleagues can make the most of the evening.

10. Seize the opportunity

The awards are designed to showcase and celebrate the best of the UK's green business community, so if you are named as a finalist make sure you maximise the opportunity they offer. Promote your achievement on social media, make use of the finalist logo, and invite your clients and networks to join you in celebrating the remarkable progress that is continuing right across the green economy.

For further advice on how to produce a compelling entry, check out our recent webinar with some of experienced judges discussing what they look for in a finalist.