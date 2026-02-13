UK Green Business Awards entry deadline: Two weeks to go

There is just two weeks left to go until the entry deadline for the UK Green Business Awards 2026, which this year falls on Friday 27th February.

Companies, projects, sustainability executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and campaigners from across the green economy are invited to submit their entries ahead of the deadline to be in the running to be named as a finalist at this year's awards, which will take place during London Climate Action Week on the evening of Wednesday 24th June.

The prestigious awards - which are now in the their fourth year and are the successor to the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards that first launched in 2010 - are expected to bring together over 600 senior figures from across the UK's burgeoning green economy.

"The UK Green Business Awards are a fantastic celebration of a green economy that continues to go from strength to strength," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "They offer a wonderful opportunity to showcase the many leading businesses, innovative projects, and inspiring individuals who are working to build an economy that is more sustainable and prosperous for all.

"Many of the finalists at the awards over the past decade have gone to on to enjoy remarkable success, underscoring how green business models and clean tech innovations are reshaping the economy, bolstering resilience, and driving commercial returns. We'd urge all companies working to advance the green economy to seize the chance to highlight and celebrate the remarkable work they are doing."

The finalists for this year's UK Green Business Awards will be announced next month, ahead of the shortlist being considered by a panel of expert judges from across the green economy. The winners and highly commended entries will then be announced at the awards ceremony and gala dinner in June.

Entrants have a wide range of categories to consider, including renewable energy project of the year, marketing campaign of the year, innovation of the year, small business of the year, and the coveted company of the year.

Companies, projects, and individuals looking for advice on what makes a strong entry can check out BusinessGreen's recent guide and webinar, where judges offered their tips on what they are looking for in a submission.

This year's UK Green Business Awards are delivered with support from our sponsors Osborne Clarke and Radley Yeldar and partners London Climate Action Week and the Great Big Green Week. You can check out further details on sponsorship opportunities for the UK Green Business Awards and Women in Green Business Awards 2026, which will take place this autumn, through the awards website.